OPELOUSAS,La. (KLFY)– Tiffanie Lewis wears many hats. She’s a wife, mother, and philanthropist.

She’s also the CEO and founder of JS Clark Academy in Opelousas. Because of her capacity to fill many roles, she was nominated as a Remarkable Woman of Acadiana.

She believes, “It doesn’t matter what zip code you come from. You can still accomplish whatever it is you’re purposed to do.” She says, ” You may not become a CEO of a school but you can become a CEO of whatever your dreams are.”

Growing up she watched her mother push past adversity.

Lewis said, “She didn’t have the education to get what she thought was a good job. She went out and found the tools to learn how to drive a fork lift.”

This gave Tiffanie the courage to pursue her dreams.

“Before I got this school they said no, you’re not going to get this because you’re a black girl and it’s not going to happen and I spoke it into existence.”

As the CEO and founder of JS Clark academy she uses her own life experiences to pour back into her students and co-worker. Her co-worker and social studies teacher Don Thomas says Tiffanie’s vision gained his support.

“You’re taking children from these different areas and you’re moving them forward. It’s about accountability and productivity. That’s what I believe her vision is and I’m going to be behind her one-hundred percent.”

When she’s not in the classroom or monitoring the hallways, she’s on the court coaching basketball.

“In the twenty-first century, we don’t have a lot of females in those positions but at the end of the day, I just get the work done.

This is her way of empowering the next generation.

“We want our students to be the best and the brightest in the community.We want them to make a change in the community.”

Lewis says in the future she plans to expand the school and continue to provide education, stability, and support to her students.