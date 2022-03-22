LAFAYETTE,La.(KLFY)– Marja Broussard joined the Civil Rights Movement as a child, peacefully protesting against inequality towards minorities. She is still doing the same thing for her community years later, which is why her loved one nominated her as a Remarkable Women.

“I was shocked because I think a lot of people see me as a controversial person. My boldness, my stick to-it-ness, my passion for our people sometimes rubs wrong people the wrong way,” Broussard says about when she found out about her nomination.

As a child Marja Broussard’s innate ability to defy the norm often got her in trouble.

“When I was a freshman in high school during Black History Month, I painted a black Jesus

Christ. My teacher told me that Jesus isn’t black and I tried to explain to her the hair

of wool. It was like my afro because I was wearing an afro back then,” she said, “Skin of bronze

is certainly not pail white skin and I was thrown out of class and suspended.”

Her journey to activism began at a young age.

Marja says ,”I was 13 when I met the honorable Farrakhan.”

She connected passion with purpose and never looked back.

“As I began to grow and understand the disparities in our communities my passion shifted to black and brown people. People that looked like me.”

Marja still fights for fairness and equality for black people. She’s involved in several community activist organizations. She also teaches the importance of valuing your community.

“We have to support ourselves. In the African American community, it’s only about six hours

that we get our paycheck and we take it outside of our community”, Broussard said.

However, she says the assignment is bigger than her.

“Marja is only a little bitty piece of it. There is a grand picture and there is a lot of moving parts

in the civil rights movement, many many people are a part of that.”

Marja says her goal is to focus on bridging the gap between the younger generation and the older generation. She feels both groups can learn a lot from each other and work together to promote lasting change in the community.