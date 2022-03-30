LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Brittney Houston has always had a drive for success, and she is always looking for the next person she can reach and help. That’s why her loved ones nominated her for this year’s Remarkable Women Award.

The 29-year-old has accomplished a lot of firsts in her family.

Houston said she has broken barriers in her family like being the first one to go to college.

She was also the first African-American to play soccer and start a cheer squad at her college, Central Baptist College in Arkansas.

“Being the first African-American woman to actually do that, it was very rewarding.”

Now she’s teaching young people to blaze their own path forward. She said she wants to be a “stepping stone” for them.

“I want to actually help them and guide them, and give them the necessary resources to actually grow,” Houston said.

Her passion today is Generational Voices, a Louisiana organization that helps children from all walks of life on a path to success. She says building the next generation starts with her.

“Making sure that generational wealth continues, generational help continues, and knowing that we are the body to help them grow and succeed in life,” Houston explained. “Knowing that it’s not about us, it’s about them.”