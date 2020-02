(KLFY)- The Red Hat Society has crowned a new queen.

Dahlia Tate-Rainey’s Louisiana State Queens Council coronation was Feb. 22, 2020.

A native of Jamaica, Tate-Rainey served in the Louisiana National Guard for 26 years with one deployment to Iraq in 2005-2006 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

(Submitted photo)

Dahlia earned a masters degree of business administration with an emphasis in technology management in 2003.

Learn more about The Hat Society here.