Red Cross hosting free volunteer information session in Lafayette tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The American Red Cross Volunteer Services team will host a free volunteer informational session tonight, June 11, at the South Regional Library 6101 at Johnston Street from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees will learn about what it takes to be a volunteer with the Red Cross including required trainings, current opportunities, and how volunteers support our mission during both disasters and everyday operations.

Representatives will also be on hand to provide hurricane and severe weather preparedness tips.

“Volunteers carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross- that’s nearly half a million people. We have a place for everyone and opportunities to match a wide range of interests and time commitments, and encourage anyone looking to give back their time and talent to join us this evening and learn more about our organization,” said Stephanie Wagner, regional director of communications and marketing for the American Red Cross of Louisiana.

For those who are unable to attend tonight’s event, but are still interested in serving with their local Red Cross, more information on opportunities and how to sign up can be found at www.Redcross.org/volunteer.

