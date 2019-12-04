Recommended Food For Families donation items

Ideal food donations include:

• Peanut butter • Canned tuna • Hearty soup • Dry Beans • Rice • Macaroni & Cheese • Pasta • Flour • Cornbread (Jiffy) • Grits • Oatmeal • Dry Milk • Cereal • Peanut Butter • Meals in a Box • Tuna Canned • Canned Vegetables • Canned Fruit • Spaghetti Sauce • Tomato Sauce • Tomato Paste • Fruit Juice • Bottled water

What FoodNet is not looking for and should be discouraged as donations:

• Perishable food of any kind • Fresh fruits and vegetables • non-edible things • ie. Salad dressing, all season, tabasco, BBQ sauce • Left over Halloween candy • Sodas, cokes, etc • Glass items • Expired food items • Paper goods