Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Recommended Food For Families donation items

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Ideal food donations include:

• Peanut butter • Canned tuna • Hearty soup • Dry Beans • Rice • Macaroni & Cheese • Pasta • Flour • Cornbread (Jiffy) • Grits • Oatmeal • Dry Milk • Cereal • Peanut Butter • Meals in a Box • Tuna Canned • Canned Vegetables • Canned Fruit • Spaghetti Sauce • Tomato Sauce • Tomato Paste • Fruit Juice • Bottled water

What FoodNet is not looking for and should be discouraged as donations:

• Perishable food of any kind • Fresh fruits and vegetables • non-edible things • ie. Salad dressing, all season, tabasco, BBQ sauce • Left over Halloween candy • Sodas, cokes, etc • Glass items • Expired food items • Paper goods

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories