Rayne, Youngsville communities find unique ways to celebrate Mardi Gras

(KLFY) The annual Mardi Gras parade and after party was cancelled in Rayne this year, however

organizers said that didn’t stop their Mardi Gras spirit so they put together a Mardi Gras giveaway.

The socially distanced event was themed “We Are In This Together,’ and was held along Reynolds Avenue in Rayne.

And in Youngsville, residents living in the Sugar Ridge subdivision decided to celebrate in their own way by hosting a small parade.

Some walked and some drove golf carts or pulled trailers through the subdivision in celebration.