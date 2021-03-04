Rayne Frog Festival canceled, plans hop ahead to 2022 with 50-year anniversary celebration

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Rayne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Rayne Frog Festival will not take place this year.

“It is our goal to produce stellar events within our community and to be respectful to the Covid-19 guidelines as well as our generous sponsors,” the board’s announcement said Friday. “With that being said, it is in the best interest to move forward with this extremely tough decision.”

The good news, the board said, is the 2022 festival will be a 50th-anniversary celebration with plans for a bigger event in the works.

“We look forward to coming back bigger and better than ever!” the board said.