Ragin’ Cajuns burger returns to Sonic Drive-In

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL)- Fans can get fired up for football season with the popular Ragin’ Cajuns Cheeseburger.

This is the ninth year that Sonic Drive-In will offer the savory burger for a limited run at participating Lafayette-area locations.

The Ragin’ Cajuns Cheeseburger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, Tabasco® spicy mayonnaise, fried onions, and pepper jack cheese on a bun with an edible Ragin’ Cajuns logo.

The burger comes with a packet of Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Seasoning on the side for anyone who wants to kick the flavors up a notch.

The cheeseburger is on sale at the start of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ 2020 football season. The Ragin’ Cajuns will next face Georgia State on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

The “Champion of Flavor” has been popular since its debut in 2012. It has been mentioned in USA Today and on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! Sports websites.