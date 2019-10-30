Ragin’ Cajun Amateur Boxing Club to close after 37 years

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A longtime local sports business is closing its doors.

The Ragin’ Cajun Amateur Boxing Club announced its closure on Wednesday. The closure comes after the recent death of founder and coach, Beau Williford.

Below is the business’ formal announcement:

After serving members of all ages and backgrounds in the Acadiana area since 1982, the Ragin’ Cajun Amateur Boxing Club has regretfully decided to shut its doors at the end of November.

This difficult conclusion was reached because the club cannot continue to operate after the passing of founder and head coach, Beau Williford, in July.

However, it is a testament to Beau’s unyielding tenacity, and the sacrifice by his loving wife Teri, that they were able to keep the doors open for almost four decades.

Despite facing numerous financial hardships that often caused the club lead a nomadic existence, Beau would operate out of his home garage, rather than turn vulnerable youths back to the streets.

The club’s men and women travelled thousands of miles, producing hundreds of champions. Yet, what made RCABC so special, was Beau’s gift of mentoring boys and girls, with father-like discipline and compassion, while always keeping the focus on their academics and good conduct.

RCABC enjoyed its best years as a result of a major fundraiser, spearheaded by Glenn Armentor, after its location at the La Promenade Mall was destroyed by fire in 2001. With the help of Tony Fazzio, Beldon Fox (father of Allyson Fox Pharr), Dr. Michel Heard, Brent Milam, and Adrian Vega, along with numerous sponsors, a new fully-equipped gym was opened on Macon Road in 2005.

To follow, were some of the clubs greatest accomplishments: RCABC sent a team to compete in Ireland; facilitated a special visit from Muhammad Ali‘s trainer Angelo Dundee; brought the Louisiana State Golden Gloves back to Acadiana after a 20 year absence; as well as proudly hosting the Louisiana State Silver Gloves, and the Louisiana Governors Games, on a yearly basis. In 2017, after a long campaign lead by coach Williford, RCABC helped bring the prestigious National Golden Gloves to Lafayette.

RCABC extends its deepest gratitude to all the members, sponsors, coaches, and volunteers who made the club such an outstanding success for 37 amazing years.

Even though the gym has to shut down, Beau’s legacy lives on forever in the hundreds of past members that are working and serving in our community today. It is their success in life, more so than their accomplishments in the ring, that made coach Beau so proud.

The Williford family, and friends, plan to host the 2020 Louisiana State Golden Gloves in Lafayette, in honor of coach Beau. It will be sponsored by the Louisiana Governors Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

The proceeds will help create the “Beau Williford Scholarship” fund, befitting of coach Williford’s focus on academics and upstanding citizenship.

