Project renovations underway in the Town of Church Point

Project renovations are underway in the Town of Church Point.

“We’re working on MLK park bathroom renovation. We’re working on two bathrooms at the City Park. We’re working on the City Depot right now,” Mayor Ryan ‘Spanky‘ Meche said. “It’s currently underway and we just finished the painting at the Presbytere.”

Mayor Meche says the town has been working with Church Point Community Development Corporation, as well as other businesses, to combine their talents for the town’s renovations.

Mitch Andrus, President of the Church Point Community Development Corporation, added, “Two years ago, we decided to create a fundraiser with those four goals in mind, and we started an annual Mardi Gras ball here and in the last two balls we’ve raised $25,000 a piece, so we’ve raised about a total of $50,000.”

“We had such a positive result out of that a $25,000 budget. We turned it into $100,000,” Mayor Meche explained.

“We were seeking at least a 50% match so it sort of evolved into something like a grant program and some businesses came with more than 50%,” said Andrus.

“It’s better to work together to get bigger projects going on then single-handedly,” added Mayor Meche.

Mayor Meche says town officials are working on another project with Community Development to bring new lights to Main Street.

