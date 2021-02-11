Private service for Laura Balthazar will be held Friday

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A private family service for retired St. Landry Parish sheriff and LPSO Chief Deputy Laura Balthazar, who passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, will be held on Friday.

Her full obituary:

The Balthazar family would like to extend their heartfelt love and appreciation for all the prayers and acts of kindness shown to them during this very difficult time. Due to the CDC restrictions we are unable to have a public service at this time. Thanks for all your understanding.

A private service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, February 12, 2021 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA for Ms. Laura Balthazar, 69, who entered eternal rest, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Interment will be in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Mallet, LA. Rev. Lambert Lein, S.V.D. will officiate the Mass of Christian burial.

Ms. Balthazar is survived by one son, Adrian Joseph Balthazar of Carencro, LA; two daughters, Dawn Denise Davis Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA and Jenette Yvette Davis Thomas of Opelousas, LA and one brother, Gerald Paul Guillory and a host of extended family members and friends.

Ms. Balthazar was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Shirley Mae Guillory; two brothers, William “Andre” Guillory and Robert “Bobby” Guillory.



