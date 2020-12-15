(KLFY) Popeyes restaurants across the nation are adding chocolate beignets to their menus.

The world-famous fried chicken chain says its new New Orleans style fried pastries, which are stuffed with melted Hershey’s chocolate and doused in powdered sugar, will be available while supplies last.

The company says the desserts received strong reviews in October when they were market tested in Boston and Baltimore.

This week, Popeyes is making its beignets available nationwide and customers can purchase three, six, or 12 beignets for $1.99, $3.99 and $7.49, respectively.