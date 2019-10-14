Pilot Club of Acadiana to host its first HOWL-O-WEEN event on October 26

The HOWL-O-WEEN event will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 12:00 pm-4:00 pm at the Wurst Biergarten on Jefferson Street.

There will be dog costumes contests and pet adoptions. There will also be a raffle and market, along with lots of fun to help fund brain safety, health projects and support for caregivers.

The Pilot Club of Acadiana who will be hosting the event is a newly chartered organization in the Acadiana area that focuses on brain health and safety education and support of TBI survivors and caregivers.