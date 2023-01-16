LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward.

While standing in the Target parking lot, Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles challenged Marian Higginbotham to think of someone who could really use $1,000. Almost immediately, Marian thought of her coworker, Ashton Wolf. Marian thought Ashton was deserving because she’s known her for years, and knows that Ashton and her family had been struggling lately.

Ashton was overwhelmed with tears when Marian paid forward the envelope of $1,000.

“It’s been a rough few months. My husband’s work has been unsteady and we have young kids and this month has been the hardest,” Ashton said.

Otherwise, Ashton was practically speechless, which Marian said is rare. Still overcome with gratitude, Ashton told Sylvia Masters how impactful Pay It Forward was for the community in addition to her family this month.

“Like she said, I’m never speechless. I always have something to say. I will tell y’all this is a great program because normally, we’re good, but there’s so many people that do need it so I appreciate wholeheartedly what y’all do for everybody, including myself at this point.”