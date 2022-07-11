LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This month for Pay it Forward, Morgan Hart decided to help her friend as they remodel their home when tasked with deciding who to gift $1,000 to.

Morgan thought of Rachel Spencer, a friend she’s known since their children were in daycare together.

“I know they’re about to do house remodeling so now is a perfect time for them,” Morgan said.

The Spencers weren’t home, but Rachel led us to her husband, Caleb Spencer, at work. After explaining how Pay it Forward worked to Caleb, Morgan paid forward the envelope, handed to her by Bob Giles.

“Thank y’all so much. This is awesome. I appreciate it so much,” he said, with a smile on his face.

It was clear we caught Caleb by surprise, but his morning was made for sure.