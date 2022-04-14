LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This month, we approached Monroe Stevenson and asked him to think of someone who he wanted to pay it forward to. A good friend of his came to mind.

“Jason Lopez. My good friend. I just was with him. He’s a contractor. His wife’s a banker. He’s middle aged. He’s got higher schoolers at St. Thomas More. He’s working everyday. He’s working on roofs. He’s an American. He’s a good man,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson called his friend asking to meet up, giving no details about why he wanted to meet. We explained to Lopez what Pay It Forward was, and let his friend hand over the envelope.

“You’re lucky. Today’s your lucky day, Stevenson told Monroe.

Monroe was surprised and grateful. He even wanted to pay it forward again. Stevenson was glad he was in the right place at the right time so that he could do something like this for his friend.