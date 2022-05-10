LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This month, we met Ronald Roy. He had his former co-worker and good friend, Shawanne Citizen, in mind.

“Well, right now, they were working with me but not right now because they’re actually trying to go back and forth and actually find a place for themselves right now… trying to do better for themself actually put to put it in words get a better vehicle a better house. They were in between jobs, working two jobs so yeah maybe that person,” said Roy when asked to describe Shawanne.

Shawanne was in Church Point when Ronald called. We headed that way to pay it forward. After explaining what Pay it Forward was and giving her an envelope, Shawanne began hugging everyone.

“Oh my goodness. $1,000. Thank you so much. Thank you,” she said.

She explained to us she was in between moving houses and this money would definitely help.