LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can pay it forward. In this story, we meet a woman who pays it forward to a dear friend she met through Bible study.

We met Claire Roy and explained to her about Pay It Forward and how it works. Claire thought of someone that she wanted to bless.

Bob Giles said to Claire, “I have an envelope with 10 $100 bills, $1,000, and if you can think of someone that could really benefit today, we have a couple of rules: 1, we have to go right now, and 2, it can’t be a relative.”

Claire thought of her friend, Noel Labowe, who she’s known for about three years and met her through Bible study.

“She has helped me in so many ways actually become closer to God and see God’s ways and I just think blessing her is going to be magical for her,” Claire said.

We then went to Noel’s house to meet and surprise her with $1,000.

“There’s some money in this envelope so I’m going to give it to Claire and she’s going to pay it forward to you,” Giles said. “Open it up and count it out.”

Noel was stunned.

“Oh my gosh, Claire. 100, 200, 300… 1,000 dollars,” she said.

Noel was overcome with emotion as Claire embraced her.

“I was literally just praying in the chair and was like ‘God you know exactly what we need.’ This is a blessing,” Noel said. “Thank you, thank you.”

“Before we do this, we always say a prayer that we find someone like Claire that knows someone like you that could really benefit with $1,000 so it’s wonderful when we get to meet someone like you and it’s an answered prayer,” Giles said.

“Like literally two minutes before she (Claire) called, I was sitting in my chair and I was like ‘Lord, you know exactly what we need right now and I trust you to provide it’ and my phone rang and I was like ‘Lord, what is this?’ And she said she had a surprise, and I was stunned,” Noel said. “This is more than I could have imagined. Thank you.”

