LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This time, we met a local woman who paid it forward to her deserving future in-laws.

We first met Brooklyn Arnold randomly and explained to her how Pay It Forward works. She thought what a great idea and wanted to help by paying it forward to her fiancé’s parents, Ben and Joy Boudreaux.

We then headed to meet the Boudreaux family. Bob Giles said, “There’s some money in this envelope and I’m going to pay it forward to Brooklyn and she’s going to pay it forward to you so if you’ll open it up and count it out.”

Joy Boudreaux counted out the money and said, “Our washing machine died this week and we’re a household of nine and so the laundry backs up really quickly and so we need to buy a new laundry machine, and this is going to buy us a new washing machine. Oh my gosh. God’s blessings. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”