LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This month, Kristi Guillotte, a local realtor paid her kindness to a client who recently purchased a home.

Kelly Bourgeois met Guillotte about a year ago in search of a home. There were not many options for a long time, but Bourgeois was scheduled to close on a home the next day.

“It’ll be her, her daughter, and her mother and there’s some things that they need to do at the house that this would be perfect to get it in the right shape,” said Guillotte when thinking of her client.

When News 10, Bob Giles, and Guillotte surprised Bourgeois she immediately began to thank everyone, even before the envelope was paid forward. Everyone hoped the $1,000 could help Bourgeois and her family with moving expenses.

“Thank you very much. I so greatly appreciate it. She’s awesome. She has helped me from day one. It was a difficult journey. She’s held my hand and helped me and without her I would not be signing tomorrow. My dream home,” Bourgeois said.