LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This month, Chris Williber immediately thought of his neighbor, Donnie Pepper, as a worthy recipient.

Chris told us how he had been watching his neighbor make efforts to get his mother out of a nursing home. Donnie purchased a storage building to put near his home for his mother. He also takes care of his grandchildren. Chris felt that this Pay It Forward would help Donnie cover the cost of moving the storage building.

When we arrived at Donnie’s house, Bob Giles explained to Donnie how Pay It Forward worked and handed the envelope to Chris to pay it forward to his neighbor.

“Thank you very much. $1,000. That’s what I needed to finish moving it — $1,000,” Donnie said.