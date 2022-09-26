ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’ Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles approached Brenda Leblanc in a parking lot, and she thought of her daughter, Kim Langlinais.

Langlinais is a librarian at Leblanc Elementary School in Abbeville and thought a good use of Pay It Forward would be to Pay it Forward to Leblanc Elementary to but furniture for more than 600 students.

“I’m very lucky my mom was in the right place at the right time. We’re always needing something at our school. Ms. Brown, can you believe this,” she said.

Even the principal, Rachelle Brown, was overjoyed by the contribution.

“This is so exciting. What a great day. Oh wow we have cash. This is wonderful. This is going to impact a lot of children. They’re going to enjoy this very much.”