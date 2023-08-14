LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’

News Ten’s Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles met with this months random guest, David Ridgeway, who they meet outside of target.

After explaining the pay it forward concept, David made a few phone calls and decided to pay it forward to a local woman he knew through work, Brandi Lyle.

The crew met with Brandi where David paid the $1000 forward. Brandi was thankful for the generosity and said a prayer had been answered.

“Thank you so so much. You all don’t know how much I needed this. I lost my husband two years ago so my daughter and I have been trying to make it as best as we can, and we’ve had some recent hard times and her car just broke this morning. I had to bring it to a friend to try to fix it, so I said a prayer, ‘Lord, I need money to fix this’ and it’s happened so thank y’all so much,” said Brandi.