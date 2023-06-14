LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This time, we met a local man who paid it forward to his deserving neighbor.

We first met Jonathan Valkao randomly and explained to him how Pay It Forward works. He thought what a great idea and wanted to help by paying it forward to his neighbor Clarissa Felix.

We then headed with Johnathan to his neighborhood where he introduced us to Clarissa. We met Clarissa and explained to her how Pay It Forward works.

Bob Giles explained to Clarissa, “There’s some money in here which I’m going to give to Jonathan. I’m going to pay it forward to him and then he’s going to pay it forward to you.”

Clarissa counted out the money and said, “Thank you so much, thank you so much!”

Clarissa says she is going to use the money to help catch up on her bills.