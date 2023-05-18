(KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This time, we met a local woman who paid it forward to a deserving organization she’s a part of.

We first met Isabella Rossitter randomly and explained to her how Pay It Forward works. She thought what a great idea and wanted to help by paying it forward to an organization she’s a member of, The Junior League of Lafayette.

Rossitter said, “We try to help women and children within Acadiana and surrounding areas.”

We then headed to the Junior League of Lafayette’s office on Richland Avenue to surprise them with $1,000. We met Theresa Landry and explained to her how Pay It Forward works.

Bob Giles explained to Theresa, “In this envelope, I have $1,000 that I’m going to give to Isabella and then she will pay it forward to you.”

Theresa counted out the money and said, “One thousand dollars. Wow. Thank you. Every dollar… We really appreciate it. Thank you. Wow. Thank you so much. I’m shaking. Thank you so much. We really appreciate it.”