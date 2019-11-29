Organization holding ‘100 Bikes for 100 Kids’ fundraiser

A local organization is trying to collect bikes to donate to children this Christmas.

Phillips Express Transports is holding their inaugural ‘100 Bikes for 100 Kids’ fundraiser.

They are asking the community to donate bikes, or funds to purchase bikes, this holiday season.

The goal they’re trying to get to is 100 bikes to be distributed to 100 children between three local schools. Each school would receive 33-34 bikes for kids in grades K-5th grade.

Phillips Express Transports says any donations/sponsorships are appreciated. If you would like to help with the fundraiser, you can reach the organization’s owner, Terrell Phillips, at 337-412-0600 or email him at phillipstransports@yahoo.com