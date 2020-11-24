Opelousas to hold its 5th annual community Thanksgiving dinner

Due to COVID-19 health-safety precautions, there will not be dine-in seating this year. Instead, families can drive by or walk up and receive to-go dinner plates. If any large housing facilities require a drop-off plate, please contact Toni Effingger at (337) 793-5738.

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Thanksgiving Committee will be hosting its 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner for St. Landry Parish residents who are not fortunate enough to have a Thanksgiving dinner or someone to share Thanksgiving Day with.

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, the community dinner will be held at Opelousas Middle School, formerly South Street Elementary, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a prize drawing during the dinner.

If anyone is interested in making donations towards the Thanksgiving dinner, please contact a committee member.

“Monetary donations, gift cards, or goods that will help us make this dinner a reality for hundreds of people are welcome,” the committee said in its announcement.

The committee members are Mayor Julius Alsandor, Chief Martin McClendon, Rep. Dustin Miller, Marian Gallien, Albert Semien, Theresa White, Toni & Joe Effingger, and Doretha & Ceasar Veazie.