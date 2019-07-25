Opelousas residents prepare students for new school year with community supply drive

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Believe it or not, the summer is flying by. It’s already that time to begin grabbing school supplies. Residents in Opelousas are once again giving a helping hand.

“We continuously throughout the year help families when they’re in need. So for this school season it’s one of the easy things that we can do the provide tools for our children to succeed in the classroom,” said attorney Ledrick Theirry.

She and her staff at Madison Health Center are preparing to stuff over 300 backpacks with supplies. “We just get to work and before we know it all comes together. We’re really excited because we love the looks on their faces when they’re receiving their items,” Theirry added.

The turnout and need was so large in the 2018 supply drive that the Opelousas Police Department assisted putting up barricades for lines and escorting vehicles and bikes. This year, officers plan to help “light up the night,” adding a little fun on wheels.

“We’re going to take those bicycle riders throughout the city of Opelousas to raise an awareness that there’s more to do here than commit violent acts of crime,” said Opelousas Police Cheif Martin Mclendon.

A lunch benefit is also scheduled to support two people battling life threatening illnesses in the community. With this event, the city plans to bring people together while meeting critical needs.

“As a mother it comes natural to help kids. We love doing what we do and it’s not going to stop,” said one staff member.

The lunch benefit begins at 11 a.m. The supply drive begins at 6 p.m. then the bike ride will follow. All events are taking place Friday, July 26 at North City Park.