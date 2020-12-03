Opelousas cancels Christmas Children’s Parade, annual Lighting of the Village

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said the city has decided to cancel its annual Children’s Christmas and Lighting of the Village as a health-safety precaution.

“The safety and health of our community is of the utmost importance to the city,” the mayor said in a statement Thursday. “In consideration of COVID-19 and modified Phase 2 restrictions, city officials agree this decision is best for ensuring public safety. We appreciate the support of sponsors, volunteers and attendees for these events and look forward to making next year’s events even better.”