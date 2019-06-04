Oil industry leader Donald Mosing dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette oil industry leader and avid University of Louisiana at Lafayette supporter was laid to rest today.

Donald Mosing, served as president of Frank’s Casing Crew, now Frank’s international, a business started by his father.

Mosing served as the company’s first engineer.

He graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now UL, where he was a student athlete. He became a benefactor of both the UL Engineering Department and UL athletics.



His donations led to the creation of the student-athlete performance center, the football office, and an engineering career development center.

He also established scholarships in his family’s name.

