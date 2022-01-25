LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Rigzone, the world’s leading platform for energy jobs and news, will hold an Oil & Gas Career Fair on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Hundreds of open positions are available including those in drilling, production, oilfield services, administrative support, maritime, trades, maintenance, construction, and more. Positions include both onshore and offshore, field-based and office-based, full-time and rotational work. All levels of experience are invited to attend, and many entry-level jobs are available.
Hiring companies will include but are not limited to the following:
- Schlumberger
- Nabors
- Ecoserv
- Gulf Island Fabrication
- Baker Hughes
- CETCO Energy Services
- Helix Energy Solutions Group
- Tally Energy Services
- Nine Energy Service
- Legacy Directional
- Complete Logistical Services
- Sparrows Offshore
- Oceaneering
- Performance Energy Services
- C-Innovation
- Edison Chouest Offshore
- Taylors International
- MMR Group
- Morrison Energy
- Noble Corporation
- Driver Pipeline
- Enterprise Offshore Drilling
- Boredelon Marine
Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival.
For event day details and to register in advance to attend: https://www.rigzone.com/profile/register?eventid=21®ister=0
Limited booth space is still available – companies interested in reserving a table are asked to email events@rigzone.com.