LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Rigzone, the world’s leading platform for energy jobs and news, will hold an Oil & Gas Career Fair on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Hundreds of open positions are available including those in drilling, production, oilfield services, administrative support, maritime, trades, maintenance, construction, and more. Positions include both onshore and offshore, field-based and office-based, full-time and rotational work. All levels of experience are invited to attend, and many entry-level jobs are available.

Hiring companies will include but are not limited to the following:

Schlumberger

Nabors

Ecoserv

Gulf Island Fabrication

Baker Hughes

CETCO Energy Services

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Tally Energy Services

Nine Energy Service

Legacy Directional

Complete Logistical Services

Sparrows Offshore

Oceaneering

Performance Energy Services

C-Innovation

Edison Chouest Offshore

Taylors International

MMR Group

Morrison Energy

Noble Corporation

Driver Pipeline

Enterprise Offshore Drilling

Boredelon Marine

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival.

For event day details and to register in advance to attend: https://www.rigzone.com/profile/register?eventid=21®ister=0

Limited booth space is still available – companies interested in reserving a table are asked to email events@rigzone.com.