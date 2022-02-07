LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Anyone looking for a job in the oil and gas industry can attend a career fair this week in Lafayette.

More than 35 companies will be on site looking to hire including Schlumberger, Nabors, Ecoserv, Gulf Island Fabrication, Baker Hughes, CETCO Energy Services and so many more.

The event takes place this Wednesday, February 9 at the Cajundome Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Hundreds of positions are available and you can also register in advance at rigzone.com

Positions include both on-and-offshore, field based, and office based.

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.