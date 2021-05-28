Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Oschner Lafayette General’s outdoor event on the Northside of Lafayette is all a part of their new campaign to attract minority families and encourage them to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone near Louisiana Avenue and E. Simcoe street in Lafayette can simply show up to Ochsner Lafayette Generals outdoor vaccination event and receive the vaccine.

Health care worker Niccey Gobert says the mobile vaccination sites allow an opportunity for minority families to have easy access to the vaccine.

“We want to make sure that we reach out to our minorities and make sure they get educated about the vaccine,” Gobert said.

Gobert says over the last few weeks the communities response to the mobile vaccination sites show how grateful and appreciative they are for the help.

“They’re responding really well. They are saying thank you so much for coming to us.”

At the start of the campaign, 19% of minority families received the vaccine. Now, statistics show 21% of minority families have received the vaccine.

“It’s not much but it means we are getting more and more families to come out and get the vaccine.”

Ochsner healthcare workers are also finding other ways to help support community members.

Care packages are available for the homeless or any one in need of essential items.”

“My team and I put together some kits that will help the patients with the necessary needs for that day going forward.”