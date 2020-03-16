Nunu’s Creole Traditions making plate lunches for students in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Schools will prepare and distribute lunches for students while schools are closed for the next month because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

A former ‘lunch lady’ uses her business to ensure no child is left behind.

School is officially out for students across Acadiana. In St. Landry Parish, many people are opening up their homes, kitchen and even restaurants to make sure students have a hot meal at lunchtime.

“Today we’re having meatball stew with some rice,” said Joella Leblanc. She spent over a decade serving meals in the cafeteria as a lunchroom manager for St. Landry Parish School System.

“We’re busy trying to get lunch together so we can feed the kids,” she added.

Hitting the pots at 5 a.m., as now the owner of Nunu’s Creole Tradition, she’s taking that same role to feed more mouths during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone in the community has to play an active part in what’s going on. so, this was my part. I wanted to prepare lunches for children. children have a special place in my heart.”

With her utensils and creole recipes, she’s prepared to make hundreds of meals with only a two women crew.

“Many of our kids, their main meal is the meal they receive from schools,” Leblanc added.

Although the school system has distribution sites set-up, Leblanc is even ready to deliver plates straight to the doorstep.

“Many of the kids do not have transportation after their parents leave for work. So, then I’m hoping we can at least fill and feed that need I have a couple of people who volunteered to come in and deliver. So, we’re going to do or best to get it to you,” he added.

Nunu’s will be handing out lunches between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They plan to continue doing this throughout the four-week break.

The company is only asking for $3 a plate to cover the cost of supplies.

Anyone interested in donating products to the cause or reserving a plate can call 337-692-1199.

