November 9: New Iberia Semi-Annual Vendor and craft festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (City of New Iberia)– The New Iberia Semi-Annual Vendor and Craft Festival will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Drive in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Start your Holiday in the park for lots of shopping and a fun time with the kids. This show features exhibit booths with vendors selling handmade crafts, art, clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors. Kids entertainment includes Schoolhouse Safari hands-on, educational exotic animal experience, pictures with Santa, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, fun photo booth, face painting, princesses, storytelling and book signing from a local kids book author and a train ride on the All Aboard Party Headquarters express.

Vendor booths are located indoors as well as in the courtyard at the entrance to the building. Admission to this festival is free. Rob’s Rollin Cafe and Maw’s Cajun Cooking food trucks will be there with a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dessert items. The Big Chill will be on hand with fresh-popped kettle corn and fresh-squeezed lemonade as well as many sweets and treats vendors.

A map and vendor list will be available at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent.

A drawing will be held for a gift basket of goodies from some of our vendors so be sure to enter when you arrive. Many vendors will also have specials and giveaways at their booths so make sure you visit them.

Put on by The City of New Iberia Recreation Department to support their programs. For more information, email mharrington@cityofnewiberia.com or call (337) 369-2337