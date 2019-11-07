Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

November 9: New Iberia Semi-Annual Vendor and craft festival

Community
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: City of New Iberia Rec. Dept.)

NEW IBERIA, La. (City of New Iberia)– The New Iberia Semi-Annual Vendor and Craft Festival will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Drive in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Start your Holiday in the park for lots of shopping and a fun time with the kids. This show features exhibit booths with vendors selling handmade crafts, art, clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors. Kids entertainment includes Schoolhouse Safari hands-on, educational exotic animal experience, pictures with Santa, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, fun photo booth, face painting, princesses, storytelling and book signing from a local kids book author and a train ride on the All Aboard Party Headquarters express.

Vendor booths are located indoors as well as in the courtyard at the entrance to the building. Admission to this festival is free. Rob’s Rollin Cafe and Maw’s Cajun Cooking food trucks will be there with a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dessert items. The Big Chill will be on hand with fresh-popped kettle corn and fresh-squeezed lemonade as well as many sweets and treats vendors.

A map and vendor list will be available at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent.

A drawing will be held for a gift basket of goodies from some of our vendors so be sure to enter when you arrive. Many vendors will also have specials and giveaways at their booths so make sure you visit them.

Put on by The City of New Iberia Recreation Department to support their programs. For more information, email mharrington@cityofnewiberia.com or call (337) 369-2337

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories