Nonprofit focuses on meeting the mental health needs of first responders

(KLFY)- A local branch of national organization, Me First World Services, is reaching out to frontline heroes now and after the pandemic.

The nonprofit seeks to provide aid to all first responders in need.

Me First organizers say suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. with the highest rate among middle-aged white men.

Sadly, they say suicide numbers for first responders are much higher.

COVID-19 is hitting everybody hard- first responders even more so.

“An example, being a firefighter, we’re ‘tough guys’, so to speak, and hold things in,” local chapter founder Ross Montgomery said. “But we’re still human we have emotions we go through stuff so if you want to continue to help your community help yourself and get some help.”

The new local charter’s first is Wednesday, January 13, at the southside library in Lafayette at 6101 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 705030.

Firefighters, both paid and volunteer, law enforcement officers, EMTs and paramedics who are struggling with addiction, PTSD and other related behavioral health challenges are all encouraged to attend.

