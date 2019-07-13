Non-Catholic weekend worship service cancelations list

- Faith Central World Outreach Center in New Iberia services are canceled for Sunday, July 14
- Faith Baptist in Lafayette services are canceled for Sunday, July 14
- The Lord is My Shepherd Ministries in Breaux Bridge services are canceled for Sunday, July 14.
- Rev. Pat Wadsworth has notified KLFY that worship services at Grace Presbyterian Church in Lafayette are canceled due to weather. Services were set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All services will resume next week, he said.
- Community Baptist Church in Lafayette has canceled all services on Sunday, July 14.
- First United Methodist Church of Lafayette will not have worship Sunday, July 14
- First Baptist Church in Broussard will not have any worship services on Sunday, July 14. Vacation Bible School will resume on Monday, July 15.
- Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette, services canceled on Sunday, July 14 at 9am.
- Our Saviors Church
- Lafayette Campus 9:30am and 11:30am services only
- Midtown Campus 9:30am and 11:30am services only
- Broussard Campus 9:30am service only
- New Iberia Campus 9:30am service only
- Opelousas Campus All Services Cancelled
- Family life church in Lafayette: All services canceled
- 1st Baptist Church in New Iberia: All services canceled
- Asbury United Methodist church: All Sunday services canceled.
- New Beginning ministries, Lafayette, all services canceled
- Ebenezer Baptist Church of Opelousas, Sunday service canceled
- Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas , Sunday service canceled