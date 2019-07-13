Non-Catholic weekend worship service cancelations list

Live Now
  • Faith Central World Outreach Center in New Iberia services are canceled for Sunday, July 14
  • Faith Baptist in Lafayette services are canceled for Sunday, July 14
  • The Lord is My Shepherd Ministries in Breaux Bridge services are canceled for Sunday, July 14.
  • Our Savior’s Church has cancelled all services for Sunday, July 14 at all of their locations: Broussard, Lafayette, Midtown, New Iberia, and Opelousas
  • Rev. Pat Wadsworth has notified KLFY that worship services at Grace Presbyterian Church in Lafayette are canceled due to weather. Services were set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All services will resume next week, he said.
  • Community Baptist Church in Lafayette has canceled all services on Sunday, July 14.
  • First United Methodist Church of Lafayette will not have worship Sunday, July 14
  • First Baptist Church in Broussard will not have any worship services on Sunday, July 14. Vacation Bible School will resume on Monday, July 15.
  • Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette, services canceled on Sunday, July 14 at 9am.
  • Our Saviors Church
    • Lafayette Campus 9:30am and 11:30am services only
    • Midtown Campus 9:30am and 11:30am services only
    • Broussard Campus 9:30am service only
    • New Iberia Campus 9:30am service only
    • Opelousas Campus All Services Cancelled
  • Family life church in Lafayette: All services canceled
  • 1st Baptist Church in New Iberia: All services canceled
  • Asbury United Methodist church: All Sunday services canceled.
  • New Beginning ministries, Lafayette, all services canceled
  • Ebenezer Baptist Church of Opelousas, Sunday service canceled
  • Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas , Sunday service canceled

