NOLA Zydeco Fest is taking over the French Quarter this weekend, will feature local Acadiana musicians

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — This weekend Zydeco music lovers are taking over the French Quarter to enjoy the sights and sounds of Nola Zydeco Fest.

Co-founder of the festival, and CEO of Saint Josephine, Gabrielle Deculus says, the festival is a way to bridge the gap between the Southwest Louisiana culture and the New Orleans culture, as a way for the two to come together.

Deculus says, the event will honor her great-grandfather, Alphonse “Bois Sec” Ardoin, and his legacy as a Louisiana musician and Creole Zydeco pioneer.

This year, the festival will feature the sounds of Lafayette native, Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers. He will share the stage with Lake Charles’ natives, Sean Ardoin and Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Crush.

Nathan “Lil Nate” Williams, Jr.

The festival will also feature live zydeco dance instructors, Authur Corbin and Harold Gillory, a live brass band, Brass-A-Holics, Mardi Gras Indians/Culture bearers, FlagBoy Giz and FlagBoy Doogie, and live DJs, DJ Spin Griffey and DJ Ally Bea.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, located at 400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA.

Important things to note, the event is cashless, so bring your phone wallet or cards. The event directors ask that you dress for the heat and light showers, as it is Louisiana summertime. Stay hydrated. No outside food, drinks, ice chests, or chairs will be allowed. Blankets will be permitted in designated areas. Bring our LA Wallet app.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a parade. Live music begins at 12 noon.

For more information, visit nolazydecofest.com.