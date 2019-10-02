New local nonprofit will assist patients with Alzheimer’s, families

Senior Helpers’ Susan Amos J’annine Sullivan and Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana’s Debra Savoie and Tasha Dugas are partnering to create the Alzheimer’s “team” for Acadiana residents. (Photo: William Taylor Potter)

LAFAYETTE, La. (William Taylor Potter/ The Advertiser)- A new nonprofit is forming in Acadiana, aimed at helping those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia-related illnesses and their families.

Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana, which is in the process of getting its 501(c)3 status, was borne out of a lack of educational resources in the area for those recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there were 87,000 people aged 65 and over in Louisiana with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s a disease that, it used to be that it touched every other house, but now it’s touched almost every house,” said Debra Savoie, one of the nonprofit’s co-founders.

Savoie and Tasha Dugas, the two co-founders of Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana, both previously served with the Alzheimer’s Association.

