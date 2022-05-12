NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of New Iberia had a ribbon cutting Wednesday on a technology-filled Innovation Lab

Super Bowl champion and Connect2Compete advocate Malcolm Mitchell cut the ribbon on the new Innovation Lab equipped with Chromebooks, desktops, a video suite outfitted with a DSLR camera, green screen and editing software, Occulus headsets, drones, microscopes, video game consoles, and internet access in a safe environment. The lab was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation.

Mitchell was joined by local officials and Cox leaders at the grand opening. The ribbon cutting was preceded with a tour of the new lab.