New Iberia’s Solomon House food bank lost 1,000 pounds of food to TS Barry

NEW IBERIA, La. (Victoria Dodge/The Advertiser)- A food bank in New Iberia lost 1,000 pounds of food during Tropical Storm Barry.

Solomon House lost power Saturday, and without a generator, the organization lost almost all of its perishable goods.

“Everything that was in our cooler was lost,” Solomon House executive director Ellen Nora told The Advertiser. “Basically what we lost was produce, dairy, eggs, chicken, deli meats, juices.”

Solomon House is the primary food pantry in Iberia Parish, according to their website. Nora said the organization, opened in 1980, is one of the longest running food pantries in the parish.

The nonprofit organization is accepting donations here for perishable and nonperishable foods, as well as donations toward purchasing a generator.