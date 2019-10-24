Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NEW IBERIA: Free Keeping Baby Safe educational workshop

Community
Posted: / Updated:

LA Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living will be hosting a Keeping Baby Safe workshop event in New Iberia Saturday. 

This is a free event for daycare workers and members of the community.

Daycare workers, even with those with at-home daycares can learn from Continue Education hours. Iberia Parish has a high positional asphyxiation rate so participants will learn safe sleep habits for babies.

The event will also have a car seat inspector to show parents how to properly restrain children in car seats.  

Individuals can register for the workshop at https://babysafe19.eventbrite.com or call 337.984.3458. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
65°F Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
65°F Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar