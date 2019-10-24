NEW IBERIA: Free Keeping Baby Safe educational workshop

LA Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living will be hosting a Keeping Baby Safe workshop event in New Iberia Saturday.

This is a free event for daycare workers and members of the community.

Daycare workers, even with those with at-home daycares can learn from Continue Education hours. Iberia Parish has a high positional asphyxiation rate so participants will learn safe sleep habits for babies.

The event will also have a car seat inspector to show parents how to properly restrain children in car seats.

Individuals can register for the workshop at https://babysafe19.eventbrite.com or call 337.984.3458.