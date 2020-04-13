New Iberia business recognizing front-line heroes amid COVID-19

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Cane River Pecan Company wants to show their appreciation to healthcare workers here in South Louisiana and around the country.

CNO Cane River Pecan Company, Jady Regard, says, “People nominated doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, paramedics to send out a free gift of pecan cookies to anyone in the United States.”

The company is recognizing and rewarding front-line heroes around the United States who are keeping us safe from COVID-19.

Regard says this is just a start and hopes to continue this process as long as it is needed.

“Folks are putting their life on the line on the front-end of the pandemic working with folks in hospitals and nursing homes,” Regard says.

The company asked customers to nominate a front-line hero.

To their surprise, nominations started coming in from all over the country.

“We had nominations from people across the country to send product to people across the country. We have product going to Oregon, Los Angeles, Massachusetts, New York, and of course Acadiana and South Louisiana,” adds Regard.