NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- It was an exciting day in Iberia Parish as officials broke ground on a new 911 and emergency operations center.

The 10,700 square-foot facility is being built on Ember Driver in New Iberia. It’s a $5.9 million project.

The facility will serve as a central location for 911 calls, and in case of a natural disaster, officials will use the facility to map out evacuation operations.