LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Those in need of a coat this winter can pick one up at St. Edmond Catholic Church’s Family Center at 4131 W. Congress Street.

Distribution hours will be Friday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please follow health-safety protocol, including face coverings and social distancing when at the facility.