Musicians in St. Martin Parish to participate in Fête de la Musique Louisiane on Saturday, June 20

CECILIA, La. (KLFY)- Calling all musicians in St. Martin Parish.

There’s a unique celebration of music taking place this Saturday evening.



The second annual Fete de la Musique happening Saturday to celebrate world music day.

From 6 to 9 p.m. musicians across St. Martin Parish are encouraged to play some tunes on their porches, in their yards, or in dance halls.

Fete de la Musique is now held in more than one thousand cities across 120 countries. St. Martin Parish is the first parish in the state to officially participate in this celebration.

For those of you in St. Martin Parish who want to participate in the Fete de la Musique, learn more about the event here.





