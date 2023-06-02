LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An expensive purchase by a local family-owned workover and drilling company is increasing the company’s ability to service its customers and provide employment.

Third-generation family business Moncla Workover and Drilling serves the oil and gas industry in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The company has recently purchased nine new land rigs. With this purchase, the company hopes to expand their services all while providing employment and income to families in Acadiana.

Matt Moncla is a managing partner with Moncla Workover and Drilling, and he says, “With nine rigs you will have at least 45 jobs and that’s just in the field. We will also need administrative help.”

Moncla also expressed his wish to make sure people were not intimidated from applying due to a lack of experience in the field. Moncla says the company makes sure to bring in new employees and train them thoroughly so they will feel comfortable on the job.

To learn more or to look into applying for a job, visit Moncla Workover and Drilling online.