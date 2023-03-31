LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Sean Walker, Senior Pastor of The Bayou Church, says the ministry turned what many would have considered to be a tragedy into an opportunity. In October 2020, Hurricane Delta destroyed The Bayou Church’s facility.

“We quickly knew that what appeared to be a set back was actually a set-up,” he said.

Pastor Sean said hurricane Delta is not the first time the church was damaged. However, instead of just patching up damaged areas, the religious organization decided to move forward with the expansion of their facility. He believes The Bayou Church will become a powerful tool in the community once the expansion is complete.

Right now The Bayou Church hosts weekly Sunday service for adults and adolescents. Throughout the week the facility is used to host weekly bible studies and support groups for the community. The new expansion will allow for all events to take place under one roof with everyone having their own space.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Instead of two separated campuses we will have one centralized campus. We will have a brand new lobby space, coffee shop, but also a new 200 seat venue which is perfect for Sunday morning service, outreach in our community and we have brand new kindergarten through fifth grade spaces,” said Walker.

Pastor Walker says the expansion will be complete this year.