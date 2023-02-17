LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– SLCC is expanding its Manufacturing Tech Program to better train students for today’s industry. The manufacturing program at SLCC projects to help the long-term needs of the industry which is projected to add 3,200 workers by 2030.

Anthony Bacham, Dean of Maritime and Continuing Education, says the old sense of machining would have been hands on. Now, the machines do most of the work in a fraction of the time.

Adjunct instructor, Brett Meche, says in order to train well-rounded skilled workers they must learn to transition into more modern machinery. He demonstrated why the transition to newer machinery is beneficial.

“These days we use a hybrid tool. It has the control but it’s still open. You can manipulate the handles but if I wanted to face this piece off all I have to do is tell the machine and it would tell the machine. When it’s done it stops. Everything I would’ve had to do over their manually it did this in just minutes,” he said.

The course starts February 27 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Classes are open to the first 12 students who enroll.

To discuss enrollment and tuition assistance options, call (337)- 521- 9028, email workforce@solacc.edu, or fill out our contact form.